In Loving Memory Of Juice WRLD: Eminem Releases Video For “Godzilla” With Mike Tyson Cameo [Video]

Marshall “Eminem” Mathers has released a video for his Juice WRLD featured single, “Godzilla” and there’s A LOT to look at in it. The single is the latest cut off the rapper’s 11th studio album, “Music To Be Murdered By.”

In the bizarro visual, the 47-year-old is seen rapping on the street while trying to evade an angry mob like Frankenstein. The performance is then interrupted when 53-year-old boxing legend Miike Tyson randomly appears and smashes Slim Shady with a heavy left hook. This causes Em to “Just Lose it.”

The Cole Bennet-directed single also featured a touching tribute to late rapper Juice Wrld, who passed away December 21st of “oxycodone and codeine toxicity.”

