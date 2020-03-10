Hate It Or Love It? Winston Duke Thinks M’Baku Would Make A Great Villain For The ‘Black Panther’ Sequel

Beside the fact that Ryan Coogler is returning as writer and director, fans really don’t know much else about the impending Black Panther sequel. And just like with most Marvel films, even the people in the movie don’t seem to know what’s going to happen, either.

In a recent interview with Screen Rant, Black Panther star Winston Duke admitted that he and the rest of the cast are in the dark about what direction the sequel will go in, but if it was up to Duke, he feels like his character has enough depth to go over to the other side and become the movie’s villain.

“[M’Baku] is a hero, but he has so much going on. I think what makes a really great villain is that they have the power of seeing things their own way, and they can define their own circumstances,” he said, explaining why his character would be a perfect Marvel villain.

Since M’Baku is the head of the renegade Jabari Tribe, he doesn’t look to T’Challa as his leader, which created tension between the two in the first film. They ended up forming an alliance, despite this, in order to take gown Killmonger, and later on, Thanos. Duke points to his characters’ ability to be both friend and enemy of the main character to be a good reason for a change in the next film.

“And that’s what’s really cool about all the MCU villains so far as well. Loki always sees things his own way, and he chooses when he’s going to be an ally or an antagonist,” Duke continued. “Thanos always had the power of self-definition. That’s his greatest strength. It wasn’t the rings, it wasn’t his superpower or the fighting. It’s that he made his mind up and said, ‘This is how I define justice.’ Because he wasn’t a bad guy; he’s just a dude who was seeking ultimate justice and balance. That’s not bad. But he defined it himself, and all the really great villains that Marvel interrogates always have that ability, so they can go anywhere.”

Like we mentioned before, not much is known about what will happen in Black Panther 2, but maybe Winston is onto something here. Unfortunately for fans, the film isn’t expected to hit theaters until May 2022.