Runnin’ Hot: Joe Biden Gets Habanero With A Detroit Autoworker Over Gun Control “You’re Full Of S#it!” [Video]

Things got testy today when Joe Biden visited an auto plant in Detroit and got into a heated exchange with a worker over gun control.

In the video, you’ll see the man step right in Biden’s face and confront him about “taking away their guns”. Joe returns fire, no pun intended, by telling the man that he’s “full of sh!t”. The former VP was so upset that he “shushed” an embarrassed aide who was trying to steer him away from the potential controversy.

If you saw “AR-14” trending on Twitter, here’s why.

This video is also the reason that “Way to go Joe” was trending as well.