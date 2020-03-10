Bae Of The Day: A Gallery Of Reasons Everyone Is Excited To See Alexis Sky Return To #LHHATL

Alexis Sky's Sexiest Pics On The Internet

Forever Or Never Birthday Celebration

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta is byke. The new season of the super popular reality show is returning and it is going to be full of shenanigans. Alexis Sky is one of the biggest stars on the show and she is back with a story to tell. It appears that she is going to be right in the middle of the drama as she may or may not be fighting with Karlie Redd over her husband and their relationship.

That’s going to be quite something. Beyond that, Sky is one of the baddest women in reality TV history and you better pay homage and recognize. All you have to do is do a quick scroll through her IG to get all the proof you need.

Well, we at Bossip decided to do something special for you all. We scoured through her IG pics to grab some of the most thickalicious, finest, baddest pics she has to offer. This should hold you over until you see her on LHHATL in the coming weeks.

View this post on Instagram

Something about my short hair

A post shared by Alexis Skyy (@alexisskyy_) on

View this post on Instagram

Come here to me now 🤤🤤

A post shared by Alexis Skyy (@alexisskyy_) on

View this post on Instagram

Wow

A post shared by Alexis Skyy (@alexisskyy_) on

View this post on Instagram

Tiger stripes 🐅

A post shared by Alexis Skyy (@alexisskyy_) on

View this post on Instagram

Freaky Friday’s 😊😊 Fit @frombritt

A post shared by Alexis Skyy (@alexisskyy_) on

View this post on Instagram

@fashionnova fashionnovapartner

A post shared by Alexis Skyy (@alexisskyy_) on

View this post on Instagram

Hips on ….. hair @blexxbeauty

A post shared by Alexis Skyy (@alexisskyy_) on

