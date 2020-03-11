Watch The Rock Punch A Deadly Leopard In Action-Packed “Jungle Cruise” Trailer

The Rock is back at it AGAIN with the superhero shenanigans in Disney‘s “Jungle Cruise” (based on the storied theme park attraction) that’s packed with eye-popping action, deadly wildlife and all kinds of surprises based on the thrilling trailer below:

Set during the early 20th century, a riverboat captain named Frank (The Rock) takes a scientist (Emily Blunt) and her brother on a mission into a jungle to find the Tree of Life which is believed to possess healing powers. All the while, the trio must fight against dangerous wild animals and a competing German expedition.

“Jungle Cruise” hits theaters July 24.