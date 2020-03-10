The Fix Is In: Kansas City Mayor Who Has Voted For 11 Years Turned Away From Polls, Claimed He Wasn’t On Roll

It’s already a dirty game but damn…

According to NYDailyNews, the Mayor of Kansas City, Missouri, Quinton Lucas, was denied an opportunity to vote when he was told that he isn’t on the roll. The same roll that he was on when he voted in every election for the past 11 years.

By the way, me writing “but that’s okay,” was me being Midwestern and passive aggressive. It’s really not okay. Talked to the election director this AM and will be following up further. If the mayor can get turned away, think about everyone else… We gotta do better. https://t.co/0cblbstz5R — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) March 10, 2020

Kansas City Election Board Democratic Director Lauri Ealom posted a video to Twitter apologizing to the mayor and explaining the human error that had occurred.

Here's our Democratic Director, Lauri Ealom with a few words on provisional voting. pic.twitter.com/2cxpCdpECo — KC Election Board (@KCElectionBd) March 10, 2020

Please, don’t make voting any harder for Black folks than it already is.