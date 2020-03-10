The Fix Is In: Kansas City Mayor Who Has Voted For 11 Years Turned Away From Polls, Claimed He Wasn’t On Roll

Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas denied vote with claims he wasn't on roll
- By Bossip Staff
It’s already a dirty game but damn…
According to NYDailyNews, the Mayor of Kansas City, Missouri, Quinton Lucas, was denied an opportunity to vote when he was told that he isn’t on the roll. The same roll that he was on when he voted in every election for the past 11 years.
Kansas City Election Board Democratic Director Lauri Ealom posted a video to Twitter apologizing to the mayor and explaining the human error that had occurred.
Please, don’t make voting any harder for Black folks than it already is.
