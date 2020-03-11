NeNe Accuses Gregg Of Having Inappropriate Conversations With Ex-Employee
NeNe Alleges Gregg Had ‘Inappropriate Conversations’ With Ex-Employee–But Has SHE Actually Been Caught Creepin’?!
This. is. a. mess.
NeNe Leakes’ marriage is the subject of headlines today amid rumors surrounding her husband, an ex-employee and a possible affair—on NeNe’s part. During season 11 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”, viewers saw NeNe admit that her marriage was in a tumultuous place, in part because of her struggles to be a caretaker during Gregg’s cancer battle. Interestingly enough, she also asked fans their opinions about a spouse speaking to one of their employees without their knowledge.
“Asking 4 a friend since y’all know EVERYTHING,” said NeNe on Twitter.
It turns out, that tweet was indeed about Gregg and there’s a looong story about it.
NeNe was a recent guest on Angela Yee’s “Lip Service” podcast and admitted that she caught her husband having “inappropriate conversations” with one of the former employees at her Swagg boutique in Maryland.
According to NeNe, she hired a woman named Juanita to be her store manager and noted that she was “Gregg’s type” but ultimately thought nothing of it. Later, when Juanita and another employee got into an argument during a staff meeting, the employee blurted out Juanita’s secret; “‘How about you and Mr. Gregg be Facetiming and talking?’” said the scorned employee in front of NeNe.
That’s when NeNe said she called Gregg on speaker and the drama erupted.
“‘You been talking to Juanita?’ said NeNe. And he said, ‘NO! I ain’t never talked to her! You’ve gotta be kidding me!’” she said. “I was like, ‘Okay, you have. Bye.’”
Juanita’s phone then beeped soon after NeNe hung up, clearly showing that Gregg was texting her about the situation. NeNe said Gregg ultimately admitted to talking to Juanita but said their conversations were platonic and never about sex.
According to Gregg, NeNe “wasn’t available to talk to” so that’s why he had what could be called an “emotional affair.” That lead to NeNe not speaking to him for MONTHS and Juanita being fired.
“I stopped speaking to him,” she said. “I didn’t speak to him for a couple months in the house. I was like, let’s just go past each other. How dare you?”
M E S S.
Still, there’s a bit more to this story. A rumor has surfaced that while Gregg might have been having an “emotional affair”, NeNe might have been having a physical one….
HIT THE FLIP.
There are allegations that NeNe has a secret boyfriend. The news comes from PageSix who reported on NeNe’s “Lip Service” interview but added that a source spilled on NeNe seeing a man named Rodney. PageSix’s source alleges that NeNe and the man who works for the federal government started seeing each other in May of 2019 while she was launching her Swagg Boutique store at the MGM National Harbor Resort and Casino in Oxon Hill, Maryland.
“She spends a lot of time in Maryland not only because of this boutique, but also because of her side guy,” the source said, claiming that NeNe’s alleged lover would pick her up from the store, take her out to nice dinners, and the pair would “dance the night away” at clubs inside the casino.
“She flaunts her relationship with him around openly like they’re together,” the source said.
PageSix also added however that a separate source, who works at Felt, a nightclub inside MGM National Harbor, said the “RHOA” star only brought one man to the venue when she was a staple at the resort; her husband Gregg.
“Most of the time she comes in with a couple of girlfriends — no one famous,” the source said. “She did come in once with her husband. She said it was her husband.”
There are rumors that NeNe told employees that she and Gregg are actually separated.
Messy, messy, messy, do YOU think there’s really a man named Rodney in NeNe’s life? Or is this all just another random RHOA rumor???
That’s not all, however, NeNe’s fired employee Juanita is also speaking out amid all this drama.
Hit the flip.
PageSix alleged that Gregg propositioned Juanita with mortgage payments and monthly allowance if “she played her cards right.” A source also allegedly saw texts of him complimenting her saying; “Oh my gosh, you’re so beautiful. I never saw anyone so beautiful as you!”
According to Juanita herself, however, that’s simply not true.
“Gregg never propositioned me,” the 31-year-old told PageSix. “I was a store manager, so I talked to him just like her other managers from her other locations talk to him.”
“I left willingly because at the time it was just out of hand,” Marshall argued in a statement to us. “It was too much drama for me, so I decided not to stay. I walked away from the position.”
SIGH.
Meanwhile, NeNe posted a pic calling Gregg her “rider.”
WHO and WHAT do you believe in all this Gregg/NeNe marriage drama??? Is there a secret side man??? Did Gregg really only talk to Juanita??? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.
