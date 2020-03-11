Woman Starts Fatal Fire By Throwing Flaming Hand Sanitizer At Girlfriend
Let It Burn: Connecticut Woman Starts Deadly Apartment Fire After Hurling Flaming Hand Sanitizer At Girlfriend
Woman Starts Fatal Fire After Throwing Flaming Hand Sanitizer At Girlfriend
One Connecticut woman took the saying “love is dangerous” a little too far by attacking her girlfriend and throwing a flaming bottle of hand sanitizer at her in their Hartford apartment building. According to NBC News, 28-year-old Destiny Waite, set the bottle on fire Sunday morning during a heated argument with her girlfriend.
The flames spread to upper floors of the building — and firefighters responded and rescued a number of people from the flame. Four people were critically injured in the blaze. In a secondary search of the building, firefighters found 50-year-old Jerome Kyser dead inside.
The medical examiner’s office said Kyser died from smoke inhalation. Sixty families were displaced because of the fatal fire. SMH. Waite is currently being held on $1 million and faces murder charges for the deadly incident.
Prayers up for all the families who lost their homes.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.