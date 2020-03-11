Let It Burn: Connecticut Woman Starts Deadly Apartment Fire After Hurling Flaming Hand Sanitizer At Girlfriend 

Woman Starts Fatal Fire After Throwing Flaming Hand Sanitizer At Girlfriend

One Connecticut woman took the saying “love is dangerous” a little too far by attacking her girlfriend and throwing a flaming bottle of hand sanitizer at her in their Hartford apartment building. According to NBC News, 28-year-old Destiny Waite, set the bottle on fire Sunday morning during a heated argument with her girlfriend.

New York Post:

The flames spread to upper floors of the building — and firefighters responded and rescued a number of people from the flame. Four people were critically injured in the blaze. In a secondary search of the building, firefighters found 50-year-old Jerome Kyser dead inside.

BREAKING: Fire and some kind of explosion at an apartment building on Charter Oak st in Hartford. @FOX61News the only station there as children and adults were rushed out of the building. We’ll be live with the latest details from 6-9am. pic.twitter.com/KRGzcEZ4p4 — Ashley Afonso (@AshleyAfonso) March 8, 2020

The medical examiner’s office said Kyser died from smoke inhalation. Sixty families were displaced because of the fatal fire. SMH. Waite is currently being held on $1 million and faces murder charges for the deadly incident.

Prayers up for all the families who lost their homes.