BDE: Megan Thee Stallion Drops Freaky-Deeky, Boat-Drivin’, Bozack-Bendin’ Visual For “Captain Hook” [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion isn’t letting a lil’ record label beef to stop her big body boat from leaving the dock and floating to some d**k.

The Houston hottie just released a music video for what appears to be the fan-favorite, “Captain Hook” from her new EP Suga.

The video shows a diligent Meg sitting the studio with her thicc hottie homegirl writing the next raunchy rap that will capture her rabid fans’ attention. Once she nails it, no pun intended, she’s right into the booth and all booty-shakin’, tidday-bouncin’ hell breaks loose.

Meg’s love of man meat with a lil’ lean on it is only surpassed by her love of makin’ that a$$ clap and we are all better for it.

Do yourself a solid and check out the “Captain Hook” video below. It is most certainly worth 3 minutes of your coronvirus-avoiding day.

Did we lie to you? No. We didn’t. Now watch it again or watch one of Meg’s other cakey pieces of visual art.