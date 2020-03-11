DaAccuser Speaks Out On DaBaby Amid Impending Litigation ‘I Was Diagnosed With A Contusion’

The woman who was slapped by DaBaby is speaking out. As previously reported Tyronesha Laws has lawyered up with an attorney from Morgan & Morgan after the Charlotte rapper popped her in the face at a recent Tampa Bay concert.

According to Tyronesha however, SHE NEVER EVEN TOUCHED THE RAPPER. Instead, she told TMZ that another woman tapped him with her cellphone that night and added that she was slapped so hard that she hit the ground. Later at the hospital she was diagnosed with a contusion.

“We went upstairs on the stairway to take a picture at the picture booth by the stage,” she said. “I see security saying move, move, move everyone move out the way. I was standing next to a young lady and all of a sudden I turned around and I said to my boyfriend, ‘There go DaBaby, he’s coming through.'”

Then, the woman next to her “pulled out her camera” turned on the flash, and tried taking a photo and that’s when the unwarranted slap happened.

“I woke up, my head was hurting really, really bad,” said Tyronesha. “The top of my right cheekbone, it was hurting like it was tender. So, I did go to the hospital and I was diagnosed with a contusion to my cheekbone.”

Tyronesha added that she saw DaBaby’s apology but thinks it’s insincere considering that he made a whole spoof with Michael Blackson.

She also added that people have approached her at her job at the incident and her daughter has been crying at night. Not sure how people knew who she as prior to coming forward with this video, but still it sounds like Tyronesha has a case for emotional distress.

What do YOU think will happen next in this DaBaby assault case???