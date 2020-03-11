Drake's Goofiest Courtside Moments
#DweebCam: Drake’s Goofiest Courtside Moments
You gotta love doofy dweebling Drake who has sooooo muuuuch funnnnnn while sitting courtside at NBA basketball games, especially Toronto Raptors home games, where he does the absolute MOST as the Championship team’s lovable/aggravating ambassador/celebrity fanatic.
Whyyy Drizzy is sooo extra, we’ll never know–well, we do know. He’s Drake–but he’s evolved into basketball’s most visible courtside clown–a wayyy goofier Spike Lee if you will–who yells at players, has hissy fits, tussles with mascots, breaks rules and annoys fans with a carefree glee that’s made him the most ridiculous fanatic in the NBA today.
Hit the flip for all of Drake’s goofiest courtside moments.
There’s absolutely nothing this funny, Drake. Nothing at all. Not a thing. Nope.
“Look mom, I can fly! Weeeeeeeeee” – look, if we had zillions in the bank we’d act like this at NBA game’s too.
WTF is happening here? And why is this happening courtside at an NBA game? No, seriously?
Again, there’s nothing in the world this funny–NOT A THING–which makes this pic even funnier.
“If “what the hell is so funny” was a person” – Savannah James keeps one eye on the game and the other on Drizzy’s shenanigans whenever he’s with LeBron.
Was this Gucci Jesus drip really necessary at an NBA game?
Continue Slideshow
“When you already know your response will be “that’s crazy” but you want to put some extra sauce on it” – we’ve all ‘wow, that’s crazy’-d someone but Bron took that to championship levels.
THERE’S THAT LAUGH AGAIN. Who knew NBA mascots were THIS funny??
We’re pretty sure Drake doesn’t know this, uh, interesting pic exists and, if he did, would want it scrubbed from the internet immediately.
This shirt tho — only Drake would wear something like this to a televised sporting event.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.