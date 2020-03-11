Drake's Goofiest Courtside Moments

#DweebCam: Drake’s Goofiest Courtside Moments

- By Bossip Staff
Raptors

Source: Rick Madonik/Toronto Star via Getty Images

You gotta love doofy dweebling Drake who has sooooo muuuuch funnnnnn while sitting courtside at NBA basketball games, especially Toronto Raptors home games, where he does the absolute MOST as the Championship team’s lovable/aggravating ambassador/celebrity fanatic.

Whyyy Drizzy is sooo extra, we’ll never know–well, we do know. He’s Drake–but he’s evolved into basketball’s most visible courtside clown–a wayyy goofier Spike Lee if you will–who yells at players, has hissy fits, tussles with mascots, breaks rules and annoys fans with a carefree glee that’s made him the most ridiculous fanatic in the NBA today.

Hit the flip for all of Drake’s goofiest courtside moments.

NBA All-Star Game 2014

Source: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

There’s absolutely nothing this funny, Drake. Nothing at all. Not a thing. Nope.

Raptors

Source: Rick Madonik/Toronto Star via Getty Images

“Look mom, I can fly! Weeeeeeeeee” – look, if we had zillions in the bank we’d act like this at NBA game’s too.

Philadelphia 76ers v Toronto Raptors - Game Five

Source: Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

WTF is happening here? And why is this happening courtside at an NBA game? No, seriously?

Philadelphia 76ers v Toronto Raptors - Game Five

Source: Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Again, there’s nothing in the world this funny–NOT A THING–which makes this pic even funnier.

“If “what the hell is so funny” was a person” – Savannah James keeps one eye on the game and the other on Drizzy’s shenanigans whenever he’s with LeBron.

Portland Trail Blazers v Toronto Raptors

Source: Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Was this Gucci Jesus drip really necessary at an NBA game?

    “When you already know your response will be “that’s crazy” but you want to put some extra sauce on it” – we’ve all ‘wow, that’s crazy’-d someone but Bron took that to championship levels.

    Indiana Pacers v Toronto Raptors

    Source: Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

    THERE’S THAT LAUGH AGAIN. Who knew NBA mascots were THIS funny??

    Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers

    Source: Rick Madonik/Toronto Star via Getty Images

    We’re pretty sure Drake doesn’t know this, uh, interesting pic exists and, if he did, would want it scrubbed from the internet immediately.

    Golden State Warriors v Toronto Raptors

    Source: Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

    This shirt tho — only Drake would wear something like this to a televised sporting event.

