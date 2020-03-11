“Marriage Boot Camp” Exclusive: Will Bianca And Chozus Get Kicked Out Of The House? [VIDEO]

We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” and this one might mean goodbye for one of the couples. There’s been so much drama with Bianca and Chozus on the show but things actually seem to be getting worse instead of better. We have an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure. Check it out below:

If you were Chozus, would you believe Bianca? Do you think they’ll get kicked off?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

A shocking betrayal divides boot camp. For the first time ever, Dr. Ish gives the power to vote in a first-ever house elimination. A challenging task pushes the boot campers’ limits, leading to an explosive communication breakdown.

MARRIAGE BOOT CAMP: HIP HOP EDITION – “BOOT CAMP BETRAYAL ” – Airs Thursday, March 12th at 9/8C

This is shaping up to be a pretty fire episode. Will you be watching?