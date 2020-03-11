Car Test: Jhené Aiko Cruises Around LA In Her Tesla & Drops Some Gems About The Making Of ‘Chilombo’ [Video]

In the latest episode of TIDAL’s Car Test, Elliott Wilson hits the streets of Los Angeles with Jhené Aiko to talk about the making of her brand new album, Chilombo.

These two meet up in Venice before riding around in the songstress’ adorable peach Tesla Model X, listening to some of the stand-out songs on her new project. During their conversation, Jhené offers some insight on the name of her album, some behind-the-scenes stories from the making of the project, how she goes about picking her features, and what made now the right time to release it.

“All of these songs are free flows,” Aiko said about the contents of the album. “I call them free flows, not freestyles because it’s not so much what you’re typical freestyle would be….it’s not like a rapper, it’s more of a jam. Sometimes it’s just melody.” To make the project, Jhené and her team visited Hawaii and had countless jam sessions that resulted in the project she delivered to fans earlier this year.

Check out the video down below to see Jhené Aiko ride around the streets of sunny southern California as she gives some details on her new baby, Chilombo.