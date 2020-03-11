Immune?! Everything You Need To Know About Black People And The Coronavirus

1 of 8 ❯ ❮

The Coronavirus has officially been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The virus, which spread through China earlier this year has infected more than 120,000 people and caused more than 4,000 deaths so far. The number is only rising. When this happens, disinformation spreads faster than the disease. What’s critical is that we are all informed about what the hell is going on. As all of the news and information about the virus spreads, we have inundated with rumors and myths about Black people. There are persistent memes and comments that Black people are immune to the virus. There are plenty of instances of people asserting that this is something we don’t have to worry about. So we’re going to get down to the bottom of this. You need to know all the facts about the virus and Black people. With that said, here are all the myths busted and facts about the Coronavirus and Black people. To make sure you pay attention, we’ve put pictures of fine a$$ Black people so you can click through and pay some damn attention.

View this post on Instagram Happy Ghana Independence Day from us @juschardell @iamzetamorrison 🇬🇭 A post shared by Bria Myles (@realbriamyles) on Mar 6, 2019 at 9:06am PST We’re not sure if this is where it started but this comment a doctor on IG went viral: “I just got off the phone with the CDC. They have verified that melanin is immune to the coronavirus…so basically the more chocolate the skin, the less likely it is you’ll catch it. I’m just the messenger.” There isn’t any verification of this anywhere, but it has spread across the internet like wildfire.



View this post on Instagram Nobody wins when the family feuds.. A post shared by Trevante Rhodes (@_trevante_) on Dec 29, 2017 at 1:45pm PST So NONE of these Corona Virus cases have been black people?! LEMME FOUND OUT WE IMMUNE. It’s the least God can do after slavery. — key. (@keywilliamss) March 9, 2020 This tweet has 50K retweets. Clearly it was a joke, but the sentiment is real: wouldn’t it be amazing if Black folks caught a break for once? Whatever the case, people have absolutely run with it and found as many justifications as humanly

View this post on Instagram Avoid Lazy and Miserable People 💪🏿💰 A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on Feb 22, 2020 at 11:46am PST White folks really upset that black folks ain’t catching coronavirus EVEN IN AFRICA 😭 https://t.co/zX4nkkW5AQ — 💫✨WOO (@TheJessieWoo) March 8, 2020 This has all brought up the important question we need to have answered: are the cases in Africa just being underreported? Maybe this has nothing to do with actual immunities. Maybe it’s about resources to testing and how few people have access to the tests. Because, you know, racism.

View this post on Instagram ask me if I care… A post shared by JUSTEEN (@justineskye) on Mar 4, 2020 at 4:48pm PST The fact is: there are 11 countries in Africa with Coronavirus cases and more than 100 cases. So this isn’t some disease that is skipping Africa. Instead, what we know about Africa should inform us that we may be looking at underreported cases. Algeria — 20

Burkina Faso — 2

Cameroon — 2

Democratic Republic of Congo –1

Egypt — 59 (includes 1 death)

Morocco — 3 (includes 1 death)

Nigeria — 2

Senegal — 4

South Africa — 13

Tunisia — 5

Togo — 1

