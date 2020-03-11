So Sad: Floyd Mayweather’s Ex And Mother Of His Three Children, Josie Harris, Found Dead

There’s sad news to report surrounding an ex-girlfriend of Floyd Mayweather. Josie Harris who previously dated the boxer and has three children with him was found dead at her home in Valencia, CA on Tuesday night reports TMZ Sports.

Police told the publication that they were called to the home around 9:30 PM and when they arrived, they found 40-year-old Harris unresponsive in her car. Foul play is not suspected.

Harris leaves behind her children; Jirah Mayweather, Koraun Mayweather, and Zion Mayweather.

Harris and Mayweather reportedly dated from 1995 to 2010. In 2010 Josie accused him of brutal domestic violence alleging that he hit her in the back of her head in front of their children.

“Did he beat me to a pulp?” said Josie in the Showtime documentary “30 Days Of May according to Yahoo Sports. “No, but I had bruises on my body and contusions and [a] concussion because the hits were to the back of my head. I believe it was planned to do that … because the bruises don’t show …” In the doc she then produced a handwritten statement from a then 11-year-old Koraun Mayweather. It was Koraun who, according to his written statement to police, ran for help when he “saw my Dad hit[t]ing” and “kicking my Mom.”

Floyd later served 2 months behind bars and went on to deny the abuse allegations during an interview with Katie Couric.

“Did I restrain a woman that was on drugs? Yes, I did. So if they say that’s domestic violence, then, you know what? I’m guilty. I’m guilty of restraining someone.”

Harris then went on to sue Floyd for $20 million for defamation and a custody battle ensued. If you can recall, she also starred in that short-lived “Starter Wives” reality show alongside 50 Cent’s ex Shaniqua Tompkins and Lamar Odom’s ex Liza Morales. She was bubbly on the show and known for keeping things spicy.

She was also was an actress, entertainer, and author and told our sister site MadameNoire about starring on “Starter Wives.”



In one of her last public appearances, she attended her daughter Jirah’s Sweet 16.

Our deepest condolences go out to Josie Harris’ family and friends.