Mrrrusic To Our Ears: Parents Of Treadwell Elementary Students In Memphis Are Dead A$$ Serious About Protecting Children From Coronavirus

Let’s be very f***ing clear here, the parents of students at Treadwell Elementary school in Memphis are playing NO games with this nut-a$$ coronavirus.

Parents panicked after finding out through the grapevine that a school employee had come in contact with someone who had tested positive for the spreading virus and they immediately launched into crisis mode.

A news clip featuring interviews with the parents went viral on social media yesterday as images of children being sprayed down with disinfectant and a mother neck-rolling in disgust at the thought of her child catching coronavirus.

One parent said:

“I know this is very serious,” said Latrice Colbert, Treadwell parent. “So, I’m just going to make him a doctor’s appointment and get him checked out.” “My main concern why no one contact us, sent out an email, call us, but if my son acts up at school they will hurry up and call me,” Colbert said. “But if it is something serious, they won’t call us, and this is terrible.”

1000% valid point.

Peep the viral video below.

What would your reaction have been if you got a call that your child’s school was potentially harboring coronavirus? There would have been some furniture moving if it was us.