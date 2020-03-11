Pure Comedy: Taye Diggs Questions The Cleanliness Of Wypipo At His Luxury Gym [Video]

Who doesn’t hate paying extra for a luxury gym experience and someone is ruining by dropping their smelly, wet towels all over the floor and leaving it there??? Actor Taye Diggs has had enough of certain white folks at his gym who he says are some of the most trifling, towel abandoners out there.

Spoken with a funny accent, Taye vents about the towel tarnishers to his IG fans.

I have been blessed enough to afford to workout at a luxury gymnasium, but alas there is a problem. I don’t mean to make this about race, but there are white people in my locker room that refuse to pick up their soiled towels. They leave them strewn about, willnilly…on the counters, on the floors and on the benches. DARE I SAY, the steam room where I enjoy frequently. So I ask you white people: Were you raised in a barn?

Taye goes IN even further but eventually gets straight to his point.

PICK UP YOU D*MN TOWELS, WHITEYS!

Do YOU feel Taye on this one? Hit play to hear the funny rant yourself.

Hilarity!