March Sadness: NCAA’s Men’s & Women’s Tournaments Will Be Played Without Fans In Attendance

NCAA Tournaments Will Be Played Without Fans In Attendance

NCAA athletes have been looking forward to March since the last March Madness took place so they can play in front of friends, family, and fans–but now it seems like close family will be the only ones in attendance at all.

The Coronavirus has already ruined Coachella, Stagecoach and caused NBA games to be played without anyone in the stands, and now, the quickly-spreading virus has impacted March Madness. This year, NCAA Men’s & Women’s Tournament will be played with only staff and select family members of the players in attendance. The decision was made this afternoon right after Golden State announced fans would not be present for their game tonight.

LeBron James has already expressed that he won’t be playing if fans won’t be able to attend but he went back on that once he learned the reason behind the limitations. The coronavirus has sent the country of Italy into a state of lockdown and it looks like the U.S. is slowly but surely heading down that same path.

Hopefully, things get better before even more extreme measures are taken.