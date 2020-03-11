Lena Waithe, Terrence J, LaLa Milan & More Attend #BOOMERANGonBET Premiere Party

Lena Waithe’s BOOMERANG has a new season forthcoming on BET and a celebration recently ensued.

Last night, BET Networks marked the season two premiere of the Lena and Halle Berry executive produced show at Paramount Studios. Show cast members Tequan Richmond, Tetona Jackson, Dime Davis, Leland B. Martin, and LaLa Milan were in attendance…

as well as showrunner Dime Davis, Martin Lawrence, Lena, and Lance Gross.

Also on hand were #LoveIsBlind faves Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed.

For season two of “BOOMERANG”, the original cast is back to deal with the ramifications of Simone and Bryson’s breakup and how it affects the group’s friendship. Throughout the season, each of our main characters: Simone (Tetona Jackson), Bryson (Tequan Richmond), Crystal (Brittany Inge), Ari (Leland Martin), Tia (Lala Milan) and David (RJ Walker) look inward to find out who they truly are while discovering that together, they’re growing apart.

Guest stars for season two will include Jaleel White, Joey Bada$$, Walter Emmanuel Jones, and Kim Wayans.

“BOOMERANG” season 2 premiere Wednesday, March 11th at 10PM EST on BET—will YOU be watching???

#BOOMERANGonBET

BOOMERANG is a half-hour subversive, smart, serialized comedy, fueled by romance, friendship, gender politics, love and, of course, sex. The story picks up roughly twenty-five years after the “Boomerang” movie and centers on Simone Graham (daughter of Marcus Graham and Angela Lewis) and Bryson Broyer (son of Jaqueline Broyer), who are marketing professionals trying to step out of their parents’ shadows. The series follows a group of childhood friends who are looking to make their own mark in the world…all while navigating their feelings for each other.

See more photos below.