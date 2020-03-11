Eric Andre And Lil Rel Howery Prankishly Pair Up For Balls To The Walls Comedy ‘Bad Trip’ [VIDEO]

This movie looks CRAZY! The official poster and trailer from ‘Bad Trip,’ starring Eric André (“The Eric Andre Show”, THE LION KING), Lil Rel Howery (GET OUT, UNCLE DREW), Tiffany Haddish (GIRLS TRIP, NIGHT SCHOOL), and Michaela Conlin (“Bones”) just dropped to day and it looks absolutely insane. The premise is all about a pair of best friends who take a cross-country trip that is peppered with hilarious pranks along the way. Check out the trailer below:

‘Bad Trip’ is from a producer of ‘Jackass’ and ‘Bad Grandpa’ so you already know there’s no limits on how far they’ll go. It’s set up as a hidden camera comedy that pulls its real-life audience into the mayhem. BAD TRIP has also received a new release date and will now be released in theaters nationwide on April 17, 2020.

Are you excited for this one? We laughed so much just watching the trailer.