Safety First: The NBA Officially Suspends 2019-2020 Season After Rudy Gobert Tests Positive For Coronavirus

NBA Officially Suspends The Season After Rudy Gobert Tests Positive For Coronavirus

As the coronavirus spreads throughout the nation and abroad, everyday life is slowly but surely shutting down all around us. Just this week, several high profile events have been canceled or postponed to a later date. Coachella, Stagecoach, and even the NCAA announced their Men’s & Women’s tournaments will be played with only staff and close family in attendance.

The NBA began prepping to do the same, even with LeBron saying he wouldn’t play without fans–but it seems like that all changed tonight. News broke prior to game time tonight that Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert has tested positive for Coronavirus, which ultimately prompted the NBA to suspend the season entirely. Limited information has been made public, but we are sure more will follow in the coming days with this serious of a response.

Following Rudy Gobert's positive COVID-19 test, the NBA is in an indefinite suspension. https://t.co/h7YpWMrvGE — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 12, 2020

Both NBA teams from tonight’s game between The Utah Jazz and OKC Thunder are reportedly being quarantined at Oklahoma City’s arena following contact with Gobert.