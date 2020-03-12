Hoax Sit Down: Coronavirus-Symptomatic Italians Face 21 Years In Prison For “Malicious Murder” For Refusing Quarantine

Coronavirus is spreading and unlike our current government, other countries are taking it VERY seriously.

As many of you already know, the entire country of Italy has been locked down and according to a report in DailyMail, disobedient Italians can face SERIOUS consequences for not following the government’s instructions

Word is that any Italian who is found to have caused the death of another by infecting them with the virus could face MURDER charges and be sentenced to 21 years in prison.

Italy is DEFINITELY in the not-f***ing-around crew.

Anyone defying the government-imposed curfew faces an initial $230 fine (200 Euros). The Italian media is treating the knowing tranmission of COVID-19 to the knowing transmission HIV/AIDS where one man was sentenced 24 years in prison after having unprotected sex with people.

Prime minister Giuseppe Conte announced the latest wave of restrictions in a prime-time address last night with bars, pubs and restaurants shut down for two weeks. ‘Thank you to all Italians who make sacrifices. We are proving to be a great nation,’ Conte said in his nine-minute address to the nation. The quarantine is in place until at least April 3, but top health official Walter Ricciardi told Italian TV today that his countrymen should prepare for a ‘long war’ against the virus.

Be safe out there. Be smart. Don’t panic.