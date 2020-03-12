“New F***ing Subject!”: Doja Cat Responds To Accusations That She Lightens Her Skin

YouTube featured Doja Cat on their latest #WCE playlist, which should be good for business all-around–but in reality, the photo used by the video platform ended up getting the rapper into some controversy that she had to answer to.

The Youtube comment section has always been a scary place, with people from all around the world leaving the most insane remarks known to man. This time around, a large majority of the comments under Doja’s #WCE feature mentioned the fact that Doja’s skin looked lighter than usual in the photo used by YouTube. Instead of considering different lighting or other factors that can contribute to the color of her skin, multiple people went on to accuse the artist of bleaching her skin.

And if you know anything about Doja Cat, you won’t be surprised to learn that she quickly fired back.