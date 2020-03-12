Welp: Loni Love Denies Cookie Hull’s Claim She Sabotaged Tamar In Emails During ‘The Real’

Loni Love is denying the claims of a former friend and colleague who claimed that she witnessed the daytime talk host send emails that lead to Tamar Braxton’s demise from “The Real”. Cookie Hull, a comedian, and writer who says she worked closely with Loni for years said in an interview that Loni was plotting to have Tamar Braxton fried from “The Real” because she wanted to be the only “ghetto” one.

In a recent interview with Madame Noire, Love says she doesn’t even speak like that.

“I don’t know if you want to talk about this or not—but Cookie Hull recently did an interview with Comedy Hype and she made some claims that it was you who wrote an e-mail to get Tamar fired and you wanted to be the only ‘ghetto’ Black girl on the show. You addressed it a little bit on “The Real” but didn’t say her name. So I wanted to know what you thought about that. I do have thoughts about that that I addressed in my book. But I will say this, anybody that knows me, knows that I will not describe myself as a ghetto girl. I wouldn’t describe Tamar Braxton as a ghetto girl. I might say that we believe in the power of being ourselves. But ghetto girl?! I would never do that. And also, there’s a lesson in this. When you try to help people, you have to watch who you help. I’ve never been against any Black woman. My fans know that. That’s the reason why I wrote this book. When you read the book, you will see. I’ve been trying to get the truth out for years. But here, we dealing with this reality show type [mentality]. I do address that in my book.”

