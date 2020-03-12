Meet Nat Geo Wild’s Black Veterinarians In ‘CRITTER FIXERS: COUNTRY VETS’ [Exclusive Clip]

Yes, black veterinarians do exist and you can meet two on Nat Geo WILD this weekend. Dr. Vernard Hodges and Terrence Ferguson own and operate Critter Fixer Veterinary Hospital, located 100 miles south of Atlanta and the conspicuously country duo’s coming to TV.

“CRITTER FIXERS: COUNTRY VETS” spotlights the care and expertise of two animal docs in Georgia. The lifelong friends are joined on the show by their loving staff and combine humor, heart, and soul to the program that highlights them treating more than 20,000 patients a year across their two locations. Between emergency visits to the office and farm calls throughout rural Georgia, this special team is constantly bombarded with unique cases. From a police dog with cactus thorns around her eye to a potbellied pig with life-threatening lacerations, for the Critter Fixer team, there is no such thing as “normal.”

We got our hands on an exclusive clip that shows Dr. Hodges and Ferguson’s country twang.

“CRITTER FIXERS: COUNTRY VETS” premieres March 14 at 10/9c and airs Saturdays at 10/9c—will YOU be watching???

@drferguson_critterfixer

@drhodges_critterfixervet