Melissia Brim, Mother Of Floyd Mayweather’s Oldest Daughter, Speaks On Josie Harris’ Passing

Its been a sad week for Floyd Mayweather’s family. Yesterday, news broke that the mother of his three children Josie Harris was found unresponsive in her car. Now the mother of his first child is sharing in words, the grief she feels after hearing about Josie’s death.

Melissia Brim is the mother of Iyanna Mayweather, Floy’s 20-year-old daughter. He relationship with the boxer had been on and off for many years, starting before his relationship with Josie. She and Josie got along well in recent years, as did the children.

The mother shared her grief and turned off her comments, stating this was hard to type.

This one hurt 💔…. I’m typing this with tears in my eyes 😢 Josie I want you to know you’ve done such a great job with the kids. You’ve always loved YaYa like she was one of your own. I’ll never forget the last message you sent YaYa about us coming to visit you. You have my word to always be there for the kids if they need ANYTHING. My heart hurts for the kids right now, but I know you will watch over & protect them. May God bless your soul RIP #josielharris

So sad. May she rest in peace.