The Breakfast Club: Full Force Wrote And Produced A LOT Of Songs That You Never Knew About, Talks House Party And More [Video]

BOSSIP readers of a certain age will know exactly who Full Force is and will likely have fond memories of their music and acting careers in the House Party series.

The Breakfast Club had the three biological brothers, Paul Anthony, Bow-legged Lou, and B-Fine, on this morning to give them some flowers and have a little throwback Thursday talk.

For those of you who don’t know, Full Force has worked with some of the biggest most iconic artists of all time your mind will be blown when they start running down the list of songs they wrote and produced.

If you’re a music head, trust that this one is worth watching to the very end.

Great to see these guys doing well.