Be Safe Tho: 2 Chainz Responds To Reports That He Was Extramarital Ogling On Instagram

2 Chainz made clearing the air his first priority after he was caught in the comment section of a scantily clad woman on Instagram.

The Atlanta rapper commented underneath a pair of revealing photos from rapper Lil Quii on Wednesday, writing “Gullll” along with a surprised face emoji and one of a monkey covering its eyes. Unsurprisingly, the folks over at The Shade Room caught the exchange and decided to post a screenshot on their Instagram page. They also included one of the comments underneath, where a follower checked 2 Chainz by replying, “N***a you married.”

After the post made its rounds, 2 Chainz took to Instagram on Wednesday to straighten things out, sharing a screenshot of a conversation between him and Lil Quii. In the text messages, they’re both reacting to fans thinking he’s thirsting after her and seem to be equally annoyed by all the hoopla.

“Y’all keep hitting me up about that lame a** S**t @theshaderoom posted about me and @customizeeme we been working on her project and working on getting her out her current deal,” the rapper wrote under the screenshot on Instagram. “Now that I explained that and I HATE TO EXPLAIN SHIT!! But when Kesha had folks calling her and talking s**t had to straighten it!! A bunch lonely, jealous, no having a** hoes!!”