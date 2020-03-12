DaLiar? DaBaby’s Camp Claims Woman Who Came Forward Is Lying About Alleged Assault

Another day, another DaBaby update. As previously reported Tyronesha Laws and her lawyers claim that the Charlotte rapper popped her in the face at a recent Tampa Bay concert after he was tapped by a cellphone.

According to Tyronesha she was wrongfully assaulted considering that she wasn’t the fan recording DaBaby and was just an innocent bystander. She then went on to allege that she had a contusion on her face and made a case for emotional distress, noting that the incident has affected her work life and left her daughter in tears at night.



According to DaBaby’s camp, however, it’s all al lie. DaBaby’s attorney, Drew Findling told TMZ that Tyronesha is not the actual slap victim. According to Findling, he looked at the enhanced video that shows DaBaby hitting a person who struck him with a phone with the flashlight on and not the person standing to the left or the right of the alleged victim like Tyronesha claimed.

Not only that, Findling claims that multiple people have come forward in a sort of money grab and they’re all alleging that they’re the actual slap victim.

So far Tyronesha has yet to respond to claims that her slap allegations are fraudulent.

What do YOU think is really going on here???