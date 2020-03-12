Delayed: The Fast And The Furious 9 Release Has Been Delayed One Year Due To Coronavirus

Fast And The Furious 9 Release Delayed One Year Over Coronavirus

The Coronavirus has spread its chaos to music festivals, schools, sporting events and now, its wreaking havoc throughout the film industry.

While most major gatherings have been canceled already, small scale functions like movie theaters are still in full swing…for now. However, some of the movies that are set to release sometime soon are already taking precautions against the spreading Coronavirus. The new James Bond film, No Time To Die, has been pushed back until November, and now, another production, the never-ending Fast And The Furious franchise’s latest release has been delayed.

The ninth installment of the Fast franchise was scheduled to hit theaters on May 22, 2020, but will now see its global release happening an entire year later, on April 2, 2021. The overseas market is experiencing the virus on a more threatening level than the United States at the moment, but that’s where 75% of the gross revenue came from on the last three installments of the franchise, according to reports from Variety.

The “Fast & Furious” movies carry budgets of over $200 million and with their fast cars and crazy stunts, are designed to play well with international audiences. Roughly 75% of the gross of the three previous films came from overseas. Universal believed that it could not make a profit with so many theaters closed.

This film is set to mark Cardi B’s second major film role and the return of Lil Bow Wow to the franchise. This is already the movie’s second delay, after the first initial halt for the Hobbs & Shaw spinoff that caused major conflict within the Fast family. After this announcement, all eyes will be on Marvel to see if they will delay releasing their next film, Black Widow, which is set for release on April 24th.