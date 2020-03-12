Teammate Turmoil: Donovan Mitchell Throws Shade At Rudy Gobert After They Both Test Positive For Coronavirus

After weeks of reports about the developments surrounding the coronavirus, things seemed to get instantly more real on Wednesday night. All in the span of 30 minutes: Tom Hanks announced that him and his wife, Rita Wilson, tested positive for this virus while in Australia, travel to and from Europe has been halted for the next 30 days, and this season of the NBA was suspended.

The NBA season’s suspension followed news that Utah Jazz player, Rudy Gobert, tested positive for coronavirus–which was followed by a myriad of videos that showed the player being absolutely careless. On Monday, he made a point of touching every microphone possible after a press conference, presumably poking fun at all of the panic surrounding the virus.

On Thursday, news broke that his teammate, Donovan Mitchell, also tested positive for the virus–which is when videos surfaced showing Rudy rubbing his hands all over Mitchell’s head. The footage is a few years old, but demonstrates how handsy Gobert and a lot of other NBA players are with one another.

Rudy Gobert Rubs Donovan Mitchell’s Head 😮 pic.twitter.com/sLwnjMShmb — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) March 12, 2020

Now, Donovan Mitchell is thanking friends and family for reaching out to him after hearing about the virus. But in his Instagram post, a lot of people think he’s shading Rudy Gobert for how carelessly he’s acted, even after showing symptoms of the virus.

“Thanks to everyone who has been reaching out since hearing the news about my positive test,” the baller began before writing a few things that fans believe to be directed at his teammate, Rudy Gobert, who was presumably the one to pass the virus over to Mitchell. “We are all learning more about the seriousness of this situation and hopefully people can continue to educate themselves and realize that they need to behave responsibly both for their own health and for the well being of those around them.”

As of now, no other NBA players have tested positive for coronavirus, which can hopefully be avoided by the NBA postponing the season.