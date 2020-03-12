Lil Mama's Been Experiencing A Fantastic Glo Up
Bae Of The Day: Lil Mama’s Glo Up Is One Of The Greatest Stories In The Game
The internet and social media has used Lil Mama as a punching bag for most of her career. She young starlet popped on the scene with her “Lip Gloss” song about 15 years ago and was immediately thrust into the public eye. She really became the butt of jokes when she popped up on the stage with Alicia Keys and Jay-Z at the VMAs for no reason whatsoever. She became a viral meme for her efforts.
She also got clowned so badly by Charlemagne on The Breakfast Club that she was brought to tears over the way she’s been treated in her career. Still, she has persisted, keeping her head down and trying to give us her best self. That has manifested in her out-of-this-world Glo-Up in the past few years. Her IG has become an example of glo-up greatness.
So we are making her our Bae Of The Day and giving her the flowers for killing it in the face of those haters. Salute, Ma.
@therealmaryjblige My Life has NOT been a walk in a park and I’m sure when I’m gone people will tell different stories of how they perceive I’ve lived, and that’s Just Fine. Thank you for making music that helped me get Stronger With Each Tear and Believing in Me before the World knew who Lil Mama was. I love and honor you‼️♥️🌹
HAPPY VALENTINES DAY YALL Just Know: Everyday is an opportunity for us to give our loved ones flowers they can smell🌹Don’t let this day put any pressure on you to show your love NOW. Show LOVE ALWAYS. Impromptu expression of compassion and affection (for me) is more authentic than having an expectation for a specific day. Y’all Be Bless and have a Good Life♥️ Hair @hairbyantoinettenyc Make Up @moon.light.glam Stylist /Assist @styledby_sy Thank you @danielsleather This Coat is Goooorgeous
