Bae Of The Day: Lil Mama’s Glo Up Is One Of The Greatest Stories In The Game

The internet and social media has used Lil Mama as a punching bag for most of her career. She young starlet popped on the scene with her “Lip Gloss” song about 15 years ago and was immediately thrust into the public eye. She really became the butt of jokes when she popped up on the stage with Alicia Keys and Jay-Z at the VMAs for no reason whatsoever. She became a viral meme for her efforts.

She also got clowned so badly by Charlemagne on The Breakfast Club that she was brought to tears over the way she’s been treated in her career. Still, she has persisted, keeping her head down and trying to give us her best self. That has manifested in her out-of-this-world Glo-Up in the past few years. Her IG has become an example of glo-up greatness.

So we are making her our Bae Of The Day and giving her the flowers for killing it in the face of those haters. Salute, Ma.