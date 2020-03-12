Contour Conundrum: L.A.’s Beautycon Postponed Till December Due To Coronavirus

Another day, another Coronavirus cancellation and this time it’s a contour conundrum. L.A’s Beautycon makeup conference is postponing its L.A. convention this year because of the coronavirus outbreak. The dates have officially changed from Aug. 1-2 to Dec. 5-6.

“Due to COVID-19 concerns and the strong recommendations of our brand partners, talent, consumers and public health officials, we have rescheduled BeautyconLA,” reads a statement on the website. “While we are optimistic that COVID-19 will be better understood by summer, many of our partners have been impacted by the delays and closures of their partners throughout Asia and other parts of the world.”

Beautycon New York remains scheduled for Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, while Beautycon Tokyo was postponed to 2021.

Last year’s Beautycon brought out Megan Thee Stallion, Ciara, Kelly Rowland, Jackie Aina and more. This year’s scheduled speakers include Huda, Priyanka Chopra, Tina Knowles, Marsai Martin, and Jeannie Mai.

All tickets purchased for the L.A. cosmetics event will be honored for the new dates, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

This comes after the NBA season, March Madness, SXSW, Coachella and more have all been canceled. Live Nation has also canceled all upcoming concerts.

What do YOU think about Beautycon being canceled??? Are you surprised???