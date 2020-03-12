Another One Down: Disneyland Announces Closure Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Coronavirus panic has kicked into overdrive this week, starting with the postponement of Coachella 2020. Little did anyone know, that cancellation seemed to cause a domino effect like no other. Now, among other things, the 2020 NBA season has been suspended and the NCAA March Madness tournament has been canceled completely. Most cities are trying their best to cancel any gathering that hosts over 100 people, or in New York City, any event hosting over 500 people.

Most social media users have stated recently that they wouldn’t panic until America’s two favorite companies started shutting down, those being Walmart and Disneyland. Now, the first of those two has officially waved the white flag to the Coronavirus.

Disneyland and California Adventure in Anaheim, California has announced it will close until the end of March, beginning the morning of March 14th.

Update: Disneyland and Disney California Adventure will be closed beginning March 14 through the end of the month. We will monitor the situation and follow the advice and guidance of federal and state officials and health agencies. For details, visit: https://t.co/CsRdJqYD6Z. — Disneyland Today (@DisneylandToday) March 12, 2020

The Disneyland resort will remain open until March 16th to give families enough time to plan and exit the resort. Needless to say, if Disney is closing its wildly profitable parks, then you know things are getting serious. Disneyland is located in California, not to be confused with Disneyworld, which has yet to issue a statement or adjust its normal schedule due to the virus.

If you were traveling to Disneyland or have any questions about an upcoming visit, you can contact The Walt Disney Travel Company at (714) 520-5050–but be prepared for intense wait times due to the insane amount of calls coming into the company.