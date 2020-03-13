Talent! The Most Slept-On R&B Singers Of ALL-TIME, Pt. 1

The Most Slept-On R&B Singers Of ALL-TIME, Pt. 1
We’ve gathered here today to celebrate the most slept-on (and underrated) R&B singers of All-Time (ALL-TIME) who deserve their flowers ASAP for sharing their incredible gifts with a fickle, clout-obsessed, wave-hopping audience that doesn’t really appreciate talent anymore.
Some more mainstream than others, we’ll never understand why they’re not bigger (well, in some cases we know why *side-eye*) but we’re here to show them the proper amount of love they’ve earned over the years.
Jazmine Sullivan
The Godly-voiced soulstress inspired millions of scorned women to stalk (and vandalize) their ex-boo’s car with her biggest hit that set the tone for her ascension onto the R&B charts. Incredibly-talented as both a singer and songwriter, Jaz has everything she needs to be legendary in today’s talent-thin industry.
Ledisi
Some people still don’t know who or what a Ledisi is and that’s 100% criminal. She’s just too vocally-extraordinary to be relegated to award show tributes and small venues. At this point in her career, she should be a legit superstar
Lalah Hathaway
Living in the shadow of a legendary parent seems stressful but Lalah is far more than just Donny Hathaway’s daughter and proves this with every effortless run that will absolutely make your soul ascend from your body.
BJ The Chicago Kid
Comparing the silky-voiced crooner to D’Angelo is completely-unfair but that’s who most will think about while playing his undeniable jams. Underground-famous-turned-medium mainstream famous, BJ has the buttery biscuits and gravy-vocals and charm to elevate R&B to another level.
Faith Evans
Faith never reached her full potential despite having an ELITE voice and strong fanbase but we’re here with her flowers and a friendly reminder that her jams still JAM.
Tank
It’s unknown why the talented singer/songwriter isn’t more popular but he has classics and consistently solid albums. “Slowly?” Timeless. “Take My Time (Feat. Chris Brown)?” Woo, YES.
Fantasia
Tasia Mae’s catalog, stage presence and world-stopping vocals are truly spectacular. Beautifully-turnt up and free, she gives you everything—ALL of her—whenever she performs, especially when she (literally) kicks off her shoes during her dazzling shows.
Latoiya Williams
Her hauntingly-smoky vocals on the unappreciated gem “Fallen Star” seemed too pure for her NOT to blow but she never did. You may not know her by name but you’ve heard her incredible hooks on several timeless records.
Luke James
It all started when he opened for with Beyonce which propelled the singer-turned-Grammy-nominated actor with the looks, charisma and vocals to be the solo male R&B star the game absolutely NEEDS in 2020.
