In White Folks News: The Final Couple From ‘The Bachelor’ Already Broke Up, And It Hasn’t Even Been A Full Week
Ahhh, The Bachelor. Some people watch it because they’re hopeless romantics, and (hopefully most) other people watch it hoping for an entertaining train wreck of sorts–which is exactly what viewers got this season.
Peter Weber might be the most indecisive Bachelor lead of all time, which manifested itself most pertinently in his final decision once the show was all said and done. The two night finale saw one of his final women, Madison Prewett, leave on her own accord after a rough meeting with his family and concerns that their lifestyles were too different to get past, because she’s super religious and he likes line dancing. You know, that age old tale.
After she left, Peter literally only had one option–Hannah Ann Sluss–even though it was painfully obvious the entire season that he really wanted to be with…not her. Instead of breaking things off with Hannah Ann, he said “f*** it” and proposed, and conveniently acted like that was what he wanted all along. Unsurprisingly, their engagement lasted a couple months before Weber broke things off.
Most likely at the request of the puppetmas–uhh, producers of the show, Madison ended up flying to California to see Peter and talk about rekindling things, because they both still had feelings for one another. Come the live finale on Tuesday night, these two sat on the couch together–leaving enough room between them for an entire person–and acted like they were going to work things out, vaguely hinting at possibly, maybe getting back together. Also, Peter’s mom seriously hates Madison and berated her for the entire show, but that’s another subject.
That brings us to Thursday night (if you’re keeping track, that’s two days from the live finale) as both Madison and Peter decided to announce their break-up…which probably means they were never back together in the first place. They both wrote long paragraphs elaborating on the fact that they decided to go their separate ways, which you can read for yourself down below:
View this post on Instagram
So incredibly thankful for this amazing journey I’ve had the honor of being a part of. I have grown so much and am stronger than I was going in. I have learned the importance of acceptance, forgiveness, and grace. As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things. I will always love and respect him. I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did. @pilot_pete you are an amazing guy and I’m thankful for you. I will always be your biggest fan. And to the amazing women I met this season, I will love you for life. Thank you @abcnetwork for allowing me to embark on this journey. ❤️
View this post on Instagram
I want to start by acknowledging the incredible group of women that I had the privilege of getting to know this season. Thank you for coming on this journey with me. I learned so many lessons from all of you that I will carry with me. Madi, thank you for your patience and unconditional love. You’re the epitome of a woman who carries herself with grace, stands by what she believes in, and loves whole heartedly. That love is something I feel so grateful to have felt and will take a piece of that with me always going forward. Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further. Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us. The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure. Hannah Ann, you set an example for women everywhere a couple nights ago. You are such a strong, confident woman and you deserve all the love in the world. I accept full responsibility for my mistakes in our relationship and wish you only the best. This has been an emotional experience and I am so grateful for the outreach of support that I have received from friends, family, and Bachelor Nation in the last few days. Thank you to all of you! This is just a another chapter in my story. One I will never forget and one I will always cherish ❤️
