It’s A Bop! JoJo Celebrates Single Life With Famous Friends Ari Lennox, Tinashe And More In Visuals For “Man” [VIDEO]

In these times of uncertainty, we could all use an empowering bop to keep things positive and remind ourselves how truly deserving we are. JoJo just dropped the video for her new single “Man” where we see her looking more confident and at ease with herself than we’ve ever seen her before. The song is all about her embracing her own power and enjoying her single status until she finds a worthy partner. For the video, directed by Marc Klasfeld [Katy Perry, Jay-Z, …], she recruited friends Tinashe, Ari Lennox, Francia Raisa, JoJo Gomez, and JinJoo [of DNCE] to celebrate their independence alongside her.

Watch the video for “Man” below:

“Man” is the official single from JoJo’s upcoming new album good to know, set for release May 1, 2020 on Clover Music / Warner Records and available now for pre-order here. With production from Doc McKinney [The Weeknd, Santigold], Lido [Halsey, Chance The Rapper], and 30 Roc [Roddy Ricch, Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B].

JoJo says of the project:

“I called the album good to know because of everything I’ve learned in the past few years – every piece of feedback, criticism (internal or external), whatever it is – it’s all just information. And it’s all good! I’ve been lucky to have the space to reflect on my own journey up to now, and I hope people can take comfort in the fact that I am not anywhere near perfect, and I will never sugarcoat anything. We are all constantly living and learning, and that’s what makes this life so fun.”

JoJo also announced she’s taking her show on the road with a good to know Headline Tour, kicking off April 21 in Seattle, WA. Tickets are on-sale now at https://www.iamjojoofficial.com/, and every ticket purchased online includes a choice of a CD or a digital copy of the new album good to know upon release May 1. Fans will receive instructions via email on how to redeem the album after ticket purchase. Fans may also purchase the Q&A VIP Experience, which will include one ticket to the show, pre-show acoustic performance and Q&A with JoJo, priority entry, and exclusive merchandise items. See full list of dates below.

North American Headline Tour Dates

April 21 Seattle, WA The Showbox

April 22 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom

April 25 San Francisco, CA The Regency Ballroom

April 27 Los Angeles, CA The Novo

April 28 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory

April 30 San Diego, CA House of Blues

May 1 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theater

May 4 Dallas, TX Canton Hall

May 5 Houston, TX House of Blues

May 8 Nashville, TN Cannery Ballroom

May 10 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse

May 12 Carrboro, NC Cat’s Cradle

May 14 New York, NY Terminal 5

May 15 New Haven, CT College Street Music Hall

May 17 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore Silver Spring

May 19 Boston, MA Royale

May 20 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

May 22 Cincinnati, OH Bogarts

May 23 Cleveland, OH House of Blues

May 27 Chicago, IL Vic Theater

May 28 Detroit, MI St. Andrew’s Hall

May 30 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue