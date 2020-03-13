Ask Me Anything: Reddit User Infected With Coronavirus Answers Questions From The Public

Coronavirus is causing widespread panic throughout every country it touches. With all the news coming at citizens surrounding this disease, the one thing we haven’t really seen on our TV screens is any sort of communication from anyone who’s actually had the virus–but thanks to Reddit, that has all changed.

Reddit is notorious for their A.M.A’s (Ask Me Anything) in which users get to ask a certain person anything about a given topic which usually creates a series of great discussions filled with shockingly useful information. With the Coronavirus spreading more and more every single day, it’s only right to let users ask someone infected with the virus every question they can come up with to hopefully calm and educate as many people as possible.

Along with the educational aspect, the video also highlights what people across the world have seen in regards to how their communities are reacting, from gour hour wait times on hold for 911, to police stations going to a busy signal.

“My husband and son seem pretty a-symptomatic, though my husband is been having headaches. I have had a fever and throat-ache, along with an insistent dry cough,” the reddit user explains in her post. “My 2 yr old toddler had a one day super-low fever and that’s it.” She goes on to say, “They told us to self-isolate and that they were collapsed. Since I’m having symptoms and they have a case number of the person who tested positive they are assuming we’re all positive. They told us to NOT go to a hospital even if we get worse, to just call for an ambulance (but that’s a 4 hr waiting on hold kind of thing). Anyway…. we’re home, we got supplies…. I’ve had a flu that became bronchitis last year, and this feels eerily similar.”

You can listen to all the stories in the video down below: