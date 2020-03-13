Miami police officer seen in viral video attacking an unarmed Black woman

F**k 12: Miami Cops Seen Brutally Tackling, Choking, And Beating Unarmed Black Woman

- By Bossip Staff

2019 Miami Music Week

Source: Sean Drakes / Getty

F**k the police. All ways and all days.

According to RollingOut, an unidentified Miami police officer was seen in a viral video attacking an unarmed Black woman who was trying to enjoy her spring break.

The trouble began when the woman was running and accidentally bumped into the officer knocking them both to the ground. The officer is seen getting up and pushing the woman BACK to the ground. He then grabbed her by the neck and slammed her head against the ground while a scared crowd looked on.

To this point, the officer nor the victim has been identified but we know that social media will do it’s thing and we fully expect this porky policeman to be identified, publicly shamed, and held accountable by one means or another…

Bossip Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
Categories: Bolitics, Brutality, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.