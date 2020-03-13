Willow Smith Shaves Her Head

2Artsy4U: Willow Smith’s Rumored Boyfriend Shaves Her Hair Off At Interactive Art Exhibit [Video]

- By Bossip Staff

Environmental Media Association 2nd Annual Honors Benefit Gala

Source: Andrew Toth / Getty

Willow Smith went from having long locs to having a baldy in front of a live audience this week. The star shaved her hair off as one part of her interactive art experience that was exhibited in LA for 24 hours.

The 19-year-old recently started a band with her rumored boyfriend Tyler Cole called “The Anxiety” and the pair put together the stunt to segue into their debut project together. As a part of the art, the pair existed together in a box for 24 hours at The Geffen Museum.

Mom, Jada Pinkett Smith shared a clip from the part of the exhibit where Tyler shaves off Willow’s hair. Jade wrote, “my baby shaved her head! Again!”

This isn’t the first time Willow clipped her locs. She famously went bald at 9, post Whip My Hair era. Looks good!

Bossip Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
Categories: For Your Information, News, SMH

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.