2Artsy4U: Willow Smith’s Rumored Boyfriend Shaves Her Hair Off At Interactive Art Exhibit [Video]

Willow Smith went from having long locs to having a baldy in front of a live audience this week. The star shaved her hair off as one part of her interactive art experience that was exhibited in LA for 24 hours.

The 19-year-old recently started a band with her rumored boyfriend Tyler Cole called “The Anxiety” and the pair put together the stunt to segue into their debut project together. As a part of the art, the pair existed together in a box for 24 hours at The Geffen Museum.

Mom, Jada Pinkett Smith shared a clip from the part of the exhibit where Tyler shaves off Willow’s hair. Jade wrote, “my baby shaved her head! Again!”

This isn’t the first time Willow clipped her locs. She famously went bald at 9, post Whip My Hair era. Looks good!