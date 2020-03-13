BOSSIPSounds: Megan Thee Stallion Links Up With Tyga For Their New Single, “Freak” [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion started out this month by being in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Just like a lot of young rappers in the industry these days, the Houston native was experiencing label trouble and decided to publicize her battle with 1501. After days of back and forth between Meg, Carl Crawford, and J. Prince, the rapper was granted a temporary restraining order that granted her permission to drop her new music without any interference from her label–and she did.

On March 6, Megan Thee Stallion dropped her newest project, SUGA, giving fans 8 new songs from their favorite rapper at the moment. But even with all that new material under her belt, she’s still not done. On Friday, March 13, Tyga released a new song titled, “Freak” along with a music video to go along with it–and Megan Thee Stallion is featured on the song.

This track has a very familiar sound, as it samples Black Eyed Peas’ 2005 hit “My Humps.” It’s surprising they haven’t collaborated before as these two make the perfect pair, both rapping and always having a good time in the process.

Check out the brand new music video down below to see Tyga and Megan Thee Stallion in action: