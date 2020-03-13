The Breakfast Club: Angela Bassett Talks Coronavirus Remedies, Iconic Roles + More [Video]

Angela Bassett is the latest celebrity to stop by The Breakfast Club for an interview as she promotes the brand new episodes of her show 9-1-1 on Fox, which is set to return for its third season on Monday, March 16.

The interview starts with Charlamagne Tha God asking about anything Bassett is doing to stay safe from Coronavirus, which is only right since that’s what seems to be on everyone’s mind these days. All in all, she claims she’s not very nervous about the sickness in itself, but she is worried about social distancing. After that, she goes into talking about how different it is filming shows without a live studio audience recently.

Later on in the interview, she goes into talking about the NAACP awards, the Oscars, spending time with the family when she’s not working, the last time she had to audition for a role, and what she plans on doing in the future. With a legend like that in the hot seat, there are endless talking points to cover within a 25 minute interview.

Check out the interview for yourself down below to hear what Angela Bassett has to say about her career, her iconic roles, and everything in between: