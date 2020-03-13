China’s Richest Man Donates 500,000 Coronavirus Test Kits & 1 Million Masks To The U.S.

Alibaba Co-founder Jack Ma is pledging to donate a half million testing kits for the coronavirus to the United State and 1 million masks. The e-commerce giant’s generous gesture was announced through his charity, the Jack Ma Foundation and he says the supplies are all ready to be shipped out.

The CEO says that over the last several weeks he’s made a similar effort to help areas in Korea, Japan, Italy, Iran, and Spain with the much-needed materials, now it’s North America’s turn.

“Drawing from my own country’s experience, speedy and accurate testing and adequate personal protective equipment for medical professionals are the most effective in preventing the spread of the virus. We can’t beat this virus unless we eliminate boundaries to resources and share our know-how and hard-earned lessons.”

Through a donation of 500,000 testing kits and 1 million masks, we join hands with Americans in these difficult times. pic.twitter.com/tGviVhC6Gx — Jack Ma Foundation (@foundation_ma) March 13, 2020

As of Thursday, there were more than 1,200 cases of coronavirus reported in the US and 36 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to CBS, over 13,000 tests have been conducted for the virus in the United States so far.