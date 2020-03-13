Postponed: J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival Rescheduled Amid Coronavirus Fears

The entertainment industry–much like everything else in the world right now– is in shambles thanks to the Coronavirus outbreak causing its main moneymaker, touring, to be put on pause. Golden Voice has postponed its annual Coachella and Stagecoach festivals until October; Live Nation has grounded all of its current and upcoming tours and shows; Now. we have yet another event that will readjust its plans to accommodate the global crisis.

J. Cole’s second annual Dreamville Festival will no longer take place as scheduled for April 4th, which is less than a month away. Now, the festival has been rescheduled for August 29th, with Dreamville issuing this statement via press release earlier today.

In light of recent developments, Dreamville Festival has just announced that the second annual music festival will be rescheduling its original date of April 4 to now take place on Saturday, August 29 and will remain at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina.

All tickets for the April event will be honored for the rescheduled date. For any current ticket-buyers unable to attend the rescheduled event, refunds will be offered.

An official statement from the Dreamville Festival team is below, along with a graphic. More information is available at www.dreamvillefest.com with the full music lineup forthcoming.

Unfortunately for the festival, even though this is only their second year, it also happens to be the second time they’ve had to postpone. Their inaugural festival was originally scheduled to take place on September 15, 2018, but ended up being forced to be canceled due to public safety concerns surrounding Hurricane Florence. They ended up rescheduling and holding the fest on April 6, which worked well in 2019, but this year, things are being interrupted once again.

Check out their announcement down below: