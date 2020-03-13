Bae Of The Day: A Gallery Of Reasons The Internet Can’t WAIT For LightskinKeisha’s LHHATL Debut

If you’ve been watching the trailers for the upcoming season of Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta then you know the next biggest star to pop on the show is none other than LightskinKeisha. She is a budding music star and is looking like she is going tear some stuff up when she pops on the scene. At the end of the trailer, she even says that she is done with the show, which we doubt to be true.

She’s in her mid-20s and an Atlanta-native who has turned viral moments into superstardom. She’s also bad as hell. So scroll through and see the best pics and get familiar with what she has going forward.