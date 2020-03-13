BYEEEE! JetBlue Hits Passenger Knowingly Infected With Coronavirus With A Lifetime Flight Ban

JetBlue is sending a message: stop playing with us.

The airline just announced a lifetime flight ban for the passenger who recently boarded a flight from New York City to West Palm Beach–all while knowing he was infected with the coronavirus.

“Last night’s event put our crewmembers, customers, and federal and local officials in an unsettling situation that could have easily been avoided, and as such, this customer will not be permitted to fly on JetBlue in the future,” a JetBlue rep told People in a statement on Friday. “Consistent with CDC guidance, we ask all customers who are not feeling well, who believe they may have coronavirus, or who are awaiting test results to avoid travel until they are cleared by a medical professional.”

The passenger in question did not inform any JetBlue staff that he was waiting on coronavirus test results as he left JFK International Airport and landed in West Palm Beach on Wednesday night. Once the passenger arrived in Florida, he told the flight crew that he had been notified of a positive diagnosis while in the air.

“Passengers in the vicinity of the positive patient were advised of monitoring procedures,” Palm Beach Fire and Rescue’s Capt. Albert Borroto told reporters earlier this week. “The rest of the passengers were released to go home and given directions … to call the health department with any medical concerns.”

It seems pretty self-explanatory to not board flights–or leave your house–if you have any coronavirus symptoms, but once again: don’t!