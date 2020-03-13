Breaking: R. Kelly Hit With NEW Indictment For Drugging & Kidnapping One Woman & Infecting Teen With Herpes

The feds have hit R. Kelly with new charges in his alleged 25-year reign of terror against young women and girls.

A grand jury indicted Kelly, 52, on Friday on new charges of racketeering, bribery, kidnapping, knowingly infecting a minor with herpes and violating the Mann Act – or taking minors across state lines for sexual acts.

The new federal indictment against the disgraced R&B singer accuses him of drugging and kidnapping a young woman in 2003 and 2004 in Chicago and elsewhere and holding her hostage in order to fulfill his sexual desires.

The feds said Kelly abused the woman, ID’d in court papers as “Jane Doe No. 3” in Illinois as well as other states, “coercing and enticing” her to cross state lines for sex abuse even though he knew she could not give “informed consent,” according to the federal indictment, which was obtained by BOSSIP.

The feds point out that during the abuse, Kelly gave the girl a “controlled substance” all the while knowing that she wasn’t capable of consenting.

Around 2009 and 2010, Kelly forced another unnamed teen girl who was under 17 years old across state lines and into forced labor – namely making a sex tape, according to the indictment. And in 2015 Kelly infected another teen girl, known as “Jane Doe No. 5” with herpes after she was brought across the country to him, and threatened her participating in videotaped sex acts with him, the court docs state.

The feds have accused Kelly of running a criminal enterprise where the major goals were to promote his music and funnel schoolgirls to him for sexual exploitation, including child pornography.

Kelly, who has been locked up since last summer on two simultaneous federal sex abuse cases, has maintained his innocence.

His next court date for an arraignment on the new charges had not yet been set Friday.