Isolate & Chill: A Sanitized List Of Everything To Binge Watch On Netflix While You’re Quarantined 

Well, folks. It looks like we’ll all be Netflix and Chilling for the next couple of days, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, Trump declared a National State of Emergency and ordered all states to set up emergency operations centers to combat the pandemic. So yes, more than half the country will be indoors for days to come — at least the ones who’ve been listening to the news. Most of us already spend our weekends at home binge watching all that our streaming services have to offer, so why not use this time to catch up on some good ol’ fashion flicks and docs to help keep your mind off the Corona chaos? Hit the flip for our list movies, docs and shows to catch up on as you isolate and chill this weekend. Thank us later.

Space Jam Ironically, the Michael Jordan led film has a scene in it that will low-key remind you of the corona madness we’re experiencing today. In a twisted, animated movie type of way – watching it may give you the relief you need.

The Story Of God With Morgan Freeman What better time to learn about what the world thinks about God than now? Academy Award winner Morgan Freeman explores the meaning of life, God, and many big questions in between in an effort to understand how religion has evolved and shaped society.

Elite The Spanish Teen Thriller is all everyone’s talking about these days, besides COVID-19. Every season of the series, about Murder Teens, has a different, juicy mystery guaranteed to keep viewers hooked.

On My Block, Season 3 Everyone’s favorite show is back for another super lit season. And this time around the gang is tasked with finding Lil’ Ricky for Cuchillos — the leader of the Santos gang.

100 Humans Want to learn more about your fellow humans? 100 Humans addresses all the odd queries we have about human-life, including the connection between dancing ability and sexual potency. You know you want to know.

Self Made: Inspired By Life Of Madame C.J. Walker ‘Self Made’ stars Octavia Spencer and tells the story of an African American washerwoman rises from poverty to build a beauty empire and become the first female self-made millionaire. That woman was Madam CJ Walker. Learn something while you’re quarantined.

