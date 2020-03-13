What The Hell?! “Inebriated” Ex-Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum Denies Using Crystal Meth In Miami Beach Hotel

Former Tallahassee, Florida mayor Andrew Gillum is refuting some very serious allegations against him today.

According to NBCMiami, Gillum was found unresponsive inside a Miami Beach hotel room when police were called to respond to a cardiac arrest and potential overdose. Once inside the hotel room police say they discovered several small plastic bags that allegedly contained crystal meth.

A man named Aldo Mejias called 911 when he came to the room and found Gillum and another man, Travis Dyson, in a very intoxicated state.

At one point Dyson collapsed then began to vomit and Mejias had to perform first aid in an attempt to save him. It is said that Gillum was vomiting the bathroom at the time. Dyson was rushed to the hospital where he is said to be in stable condition after being treated for an apparent heart attack. Gillum was questioned but too intoxicated to answer, he was allowed to leave the room without arrest. He later released a statement trying to explain exactly what the f**k was going on in this shady hotel room…

Let him tell it, he was in town for a wedding and things got a little out of control:

“While I had too much to drink, I want to be clear that I have never used methamphetamines. I apologize to the people of Florida for the distraction this has caused our movement,” Gillum said in a statement, adding he would spend time with his family and was asking for privacy.

We’ll be monitoring this story as it develops…